CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley softball program is serving a pancake breakfast this Sunday, April 30th, at the Conklin Community Center.

The breakfast is a fundraiser for an upcoming trip to the James “Ace” Morabito Memorial Tournament in Herkimer, New York.

It will last from 8 to 11 a.m. and be served by the JV and Varsity softball players.

There will be bacon, sausage, coffee, juice, and of course, pancakes.

The cost is $10 per person.