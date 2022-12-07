CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, Susquehanna Valley Central School District residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $29.8 million capital project.

The vote was 243 to 21 in favor of the project that will address Health and Safety, Instructional, and Energy and Maintenance needs of the District and its facilities.

The project will be financed through a combination of NYS Education Department building aid, existing debt services, and capital reserves.

There will be no tax increase for district residents.

Learn more about the project here.