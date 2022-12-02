CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday, December 6th, Susquehanna Valley School District residents can head to the polls and vote on the district’s proposed $29.8 million capital project.

According to SV, the project addresses facilities needs in three categories: health and safety, instructional, and energy and maintenance.

The district says that the project will be financed by the New York State Education Department building aid, existing debt service, and capital reserves.

It will reportedly result in zero tax increase for the district.

The project will allow for the following upgrades at the following district facilities:

Susquehanna Valley High School

Library/learning commons renovations

Kitchen/cafeteria renovations

Office suite reconfiguration

Small gymnasium and weight room renovations

Gymnasium bleacher replacement

Pool systems renovations

Security renovations including door and hardware replacement

Interior finishes replacement

Mechanical unit and boiler replacement

Lighting replacement

Roofing replacement

Richard T. Stank Middle School

Library/Learning commons renovations

Office suite reconfiguration

Chorus room construction

Music suite renovations

Second floor air conditioning

Security renovations including door and hardware replacement

Interior finishes replacement

Mechanical unit replacement

Lighting replacement

Roofing replacement

Toilet room renovations

High School/Middle School Campus

Multi-purpose artificial turf field

Community walking trail

Baseball field renovations

Softball field renovations

Paving renovations

Brookside and Francis P. Donnelly Elementary Schools

Library/learning commons renovations

Office suite reconfiguration

Kitchen/cafeteria renovations

Security renovations including door and hardware replacement

Interior finishes replacement

Mechanical unit replacement

Lighting replacement

Classroom toilet room renovations

Stage renovations

Industrial Arts Building

Masonry restoration

Door and hardware renovations

Mechanical unit replacement

Ceiling and lightning replacement

Bus Maintenance Garage

Fueling station removal

Masonry restoration

Door and hardware renovations

Voting will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

If voters approve the project, it will be put out for bid in Fall 2023. Construction would begin during the Spring/Summer of 2024 with an expected completion in the Fall/Winter of 2025.