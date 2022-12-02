CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday, December 6th, Susquehanna Valley School District residents can head to the polls and vote on the district’s proposed $29.8 million capital project.
According to SV, the project addresses facilities needs in three categories: health and safety, instructional, and energy and maintenance.
The district says that the project will be financed by the New York State Education Department building aid, existing debt service, and capital reserves.
It will reportedly result in zero tax increase for the district.
The project will allow for the following upgrades at the following district facilities:
Susquehanna Valley High School
- Library/learning commons renovations
- Kitchen/cafeteria renovations
- Office suite reconfiguration
- Small gymnasium and weight room renovations
- Gymnasium bleacher replacement
- Pool systems renovations
- Security renovations including door and hardware replacement
- Interior finishes replacement
- Mechanical unit and boiler replacement
- Lighting replacement
- Roofing replacement
Richard T. Stank Middle School
- Library/Learning commons renovations
- Office suite reconfiguration
- Chorus room construction
- Music suite renovations
- Second floor air conditioning
- Security renovations including door and hardware replacement
- Interior finishes replacement
- Mechanical unit replacement
- Lighting replacement
- Roofing replacement
- Toilet room renovations
High School/Middle School Campus
- Multi-purpose artificial turf field
- Community walking trail
- Baseball field renovations
- Softball field renovations
- Paving renovations
Brookside and Francis P. Donnelly Elementary Schools
- Library/learning commons renovations
- Office suite reconfiguration
- Kitchen/cafeteria renovations
- Security renovations including door and hardware replacement
- Interior finishes replacement
- Mechanical unit replacement
- Lighting replacement
- Classroom toilet room renovations
- Stage renovations
Industrial Arts Building
- Masonry restoration
- Door and hardware renovations
- Mechanical unit replacement
- Ceiling and lightning replacement
Bus Maintenance Garage
- Fueling station removal
- Masonry restoration
- Door and hardware renovations
Voting will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
If voters approve the project, it will be put out for bid in Fall 2023. Construction would begin during the Spring/Summer of 2024 with an expected completion in the Fall/Winter of 2025.