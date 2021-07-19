Susquehanna SPCA opens new state of the art facility

COOPERSTOWN, NY – After 4 years of hard work, a Cooperstown animal shelter is showing off its new home.

The ribbon was cut on the new, state of the art Susquehanna SPCA over the weekend.

The new campus has improved plumbing and H-VAC system, as well as more room for the animals.

The 5 million dollar project took 4 years of fundraising and plenty of community support, and is a big upgrade from its former facility of 30 years.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball says companion animals have proven their importance over this past year, and he’s happy to see them comfortable in the new facility.

“I’ve never in my life seen as impressive a structure as this. They’ve thought of everything and the care and the space that’s given to all the animals here, the doctors, the volunteers, just unbelievable,” says Ball.

The state helped to jumpstart the capital campaign with a 500 thousand dollar grant from its Companion Animal Capital Fund Grant program.

Shelter Executive Director Stacie Haynes, says the comfort of the animals was of the utmost importance while designing the facility.

“We’ve designed it so it’s a little bit more natural for them. So like a cat, for example, always needs a place to hide. And in the old shelter we would use cardboard boxes to try to give them places to hide. We now have places for them to hide that are actually built for that purpose,” says Haynes.

William H Lane out of Binghamton served as the general contractor for the project.

There are 10 cat condos, 2 cat rooms and 20 main dog kennels, all holding animals up for adoption.

There’s also a separate thrift store building to raise money for operating expenses.