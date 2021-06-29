Susquehanna SPCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for new location

COOPERSTOWN, NY- Following an organizational rebranding, the launch of its SHELTER US capital campaign, and 3 years of fundraising, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) moved into its new location this month.

SQSPCA will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 17 at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown to mark the completion of its new animal shelter and campus.

The ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. with an open house from 10-4, including a guided tour of the new facility and refreshments,.

The new facility includes two entrances separating incoming animals from visitors and animals leaving for their new homes.

It also includes a sterile surgery suite with a recovering area, fresh air ventilation system, and convenient parking.

Those wishing to attend the ribbon cutting and/or open house are encouraged to RSVP online at sqspca.org/open-house by July 10.

