COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna SPCA (SQSPCA) is planning low-cost programming with the support of some recent grants.

Throughout the month of October, the SQPCA is holding two initiatives made possible by funding from Subaru and the ASPCA.

The first program is a donation of $100 for every dog and cat adopted from the shelter in October. This initiative will run until the end of the month or until $3,100 in donations is reached.

The second program is a clinic where income-qualified individuals can have their dogs spayed or neutered, alongside other services as needed for $100.

“Providing services for publicly owned dogs makes available much-needed access to preventative care benefiting the long-term health of animals in our communities,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “Addressing needs before they develop into a more challenging situation is an important part of a proactive approach to animal welfare.”

The second clinic planned for this month is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25.

Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis and can be scheduled by calling the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111.