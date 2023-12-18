BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna River at Binghamton has been rising by one foot an hour this morning.

At 10:45 a.m. it was recorded at 12.96 ft. which is considered “action stage.”

At 10:10 a.m., the National Weather Service revised down the forecasted crest from 17.3 ft. to 16.7 ft.

While that is still high enough to constitute moderate flooding, and the river will likely come out of its banks, it is not the more than 22 ft. needed to go over the downtown flood control walls.

Broome County officials are expected to issue guidance following a weather briefing later this morning.