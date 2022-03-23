JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local nursing home is accepting donations to help support Ukrainian relief initiatives.

The Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City is one of 16 nursing facilities across Upstate New York participating in the effort.

Supplies collected will be sent to the people of Ukraine through the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo.

From now until April 6th, community members are encouraged to drop off items in the front lobby anytime from 9 to 5.

Assistant Administrator, Andrea Lalley is happy to be a part of this effort.

“We’re in the business of care giving and we feel like we need to support everybody that is in need of something and it was very important for us to give back to not only our communities but in effort for other communities that are in need,” she said.

Specific items are being collected for soldiers and children including medicine, food and other miscellaneous items.

Requested donations include O2 masks, prepackaged camping food, batteries, pacifiers, and energy bars.

For a full list of what’s wanted or to donate monetarily, visit http://DniproBuffalo.com.