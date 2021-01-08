Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation treats severe COVID cases with infusions

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local nursing home is now treating some its COVID patients with the same advanced therapy that helped President Trump recover from the virus.

Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is offering monoclonal antibody infusions for the treatment of residents who are suffering from severe cases of coronavirus.

Proteins in the treatment are made in a laboratory and are designed to fight COVID and other infections.

Center Medical Director Rana Ahmad says he knew the facility should do this after speaking with local hospitals.

“I know the situation in local hospitals unfortunately is not very good, because they have large subcases in both local hospitals. Offering something that could potentially prevent the progression of the illness, and thereby hospitalization, I think it’s very important that we pay attention to this and we work in this direction,” says Ahmad.

Residents will be treated in their own rooms in the facility.

Before, during, and after treatment is given, Susquehanna healthcare workers will be monitoring them.

Ahmad says anyone over the age of 65 would automatically qualify for this new treatment.