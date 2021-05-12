Susquehanna County fire blazes through service center, calls in help from Broome

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY – A Marv’s Service Center is destroyed after flames devoured the building in Susquehanna County.

Crews spent hours battling the blaze.

NewsChannel 34’s Cody Butler has more on this devastating fire.

“The smoke covered the sun and all you could see is just the outline of the sun. That’s how high it was and black. And just smell. It was just horrible, but I mean flames shooting way above the buildings,” says eyewitness Elizabeth Allard.

Elizabeth Allard watched as seven customer vehicles, one tow truck and an excavator ruined by the blaze.

“It’s going to be devastating to the community. Marv’s is a wonderful business, you know they do a lot for the community, it’s just horrible,” says Allard.

The owner, who did not want camera, says one employee was working at the time of the fire.

That person heard a pop, followed by a loud bang.

The State Police Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating the smaller of the two buildings.

“One of our Assistant Chiefs happened to be going by at the time, seeing the fire, called an immediate second alarm. Do to the shortage of man power during the day we pretty much have four counties involved,” says Chief David Derrick of the Great Bend Hose Company.

At least four departments from Broome County and more than six from Susquehanna and surrounding counties battled the intense flames.

“I gave Broome County the C-D side of the fire and I took the A-B side and everything went well,” says Derrick.

No injuries were reported.

Route 11 is back open at this hour.

It was closed for nearly six hours as the crews fought that fire.