Susquehanna contract employee dies after working in gas fields

SUSQUEHANNA, PA – A contract employee working in the gas fields in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania has died.

Investigators say 46-year-old Delyle Chappell died from multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by a casing pipe early Tuesday morning while working for Cabot Oil and Gas in Rush Township.

OSHA is investigating the incident.

Cabot released the following statement: “We extend our sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are heartbroken over this incident.”

