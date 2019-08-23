Suspicious emails call to action

BINGHAMTON – Joe Mihalko is warning citizens to be on the look out for suspicious emails.

The County Clerk has issued a fraud alert regarding messages that claim the receiver must pay for traffic violations online.

Mihalko says the emails and the links within them may contain viruses and other malware.

He urges citizens to be cautious about emails claiming to be from local or New York State DMV.

If you receive one of these fraudulent emails, you can contact the Clerks Office at clerk info at http://co.broome.ny.us.