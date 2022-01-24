OWEGO, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint regarding abandoned guinea pigs on Sunday.

The call came in around 3 PM, regarding a laundry basket found in Hickories Park in Owego. Inside of the basket were 6 guinea pigs.

The person who located the animals was able to describe the vehicle the suspect was driving as a white Subaru hatchback with a roof rack.

All six guinea pigs were alive and found before the cold weather could have any harmful effects on them.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Deputy Brenda Yaeger at 607-687-1010.