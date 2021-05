BINGHAMTON, NY – On Saturday, members of the Binghamton Police Patrol Division responded to a report of shots being fired.

At approximately 10:30 pm shots were fired at 12 1/2 Franklin Street.

When police responded to the scene, they located a male victim.

He sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

As of right now there is no description of the suspect.

Binghamton Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Detective Bureau at 772-7080.