Suspect killed by troopers after 11 hour standoff

DELAWARE COUNTY – A man in Delaware County was shot to death after a nearly 11 hour standoff with state Troopers overnight.

According to WNBF radio, troopers responded to a report of a shooting in the town of Delhi last night and spotted the vehicle of the alleged shooter on State Route 28.

When the suspect, 59 year old Roger Lynch of Franklin, got out of his vehicle in his home’s driveway, Troopers say he shot at the authorities before barricading himself inside his house.

No officers were hurt.

Officers spoke to him throughout the night until just before 7 am, Lynch came out of his house with a shotgun, at which point state police say he was fatally shot with a round fired by a member of the state police special operations response team.

They say the shooting victim, William Effner, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.