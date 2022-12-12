BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A number of local school districts went into precautionary lockouts today in response to a perceived threat from a suspicious individual.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.

He says investigators are still working out what charges he will be facing and that information about the arrest will be released later.

Harder stressed that no shots were fired and that none of the districts that went into lockout, including Chenango Valley, Binghamton and Vestal, were under any direct threat.

He says the districts on their own chose to initiate lockouts, during which time people are not allowed to enter or exit school buildings, but instruction otherwise continues as normal.

Harder says the suspect surrendered after law enforcement surrounded the house he was in.