PORT CRANE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police have found the man involved in a Port Crane manhunt. The man was found behind a residence on State Route 79. No one was harmed.

Law enforcement setup a temporary base of operations at the Port Crane Fire Co off of 369 in the Town of Fenton. State police held a news conference this morning to update the public, and at the time, the suspect was still missing

Troop C Public Information Officer, Aga Dembinska, says that yesterday, around 12:07 p.m. police received a call for a check welfare at the suspect’s residence in the 6 thousand block of state route 79.

“We’re following up on every lead that we get from the public or anything that’s suspicious that’s either troopers have noticed in the area, or residents have found. So, we have troopers that are constantly in the area, searching the roadways, searching off the roadways, and in the air with both helicopters and drones,” said Dembinska.

She says that the man was suffering from a mental crisis and posed a risk to himself and others. State Police say nobody was harmed during the event.