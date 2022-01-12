BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Police at Binghamton have arrested the suspect that burglarized the Polish Community Center over a year ago.

On January 5th, 2022 N-Y-S-P Binghamton have arrested 21 year old Jason Canfield of Johnson City for the felony of burglary.

Back in March of 2020, investigators received a report that the center located on Prospect Street in the town of Dickinson had been burglarized and money was taken.

Canfield was located by a trooper and was then transported to S-P Binghamton for processing.

He was then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing and was then released on his own recognizance.