Suspect arrested in NBT Bank robbery

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is looking to catch a suspect who robbed NBT Bank at gunpoint on Robinson Street yesterday.

Police got the call around 2:50 yesterday afternoon.

Police believed they saw the suspect, 24 year-old Nyquan Williams of Endicott, on a bicycle on the East side of the Tompkins Street Bridge.

Williams then fled on foot towards the Binghamton Water Department.

The police were able to catch him after a struggle in the river.

Police recovered $60,000 in US currency along with the loaded .22 Caliber handgun.

