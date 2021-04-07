Survey for a new park in Owego

OWEGO, NY – The Village of Owego is partnering with the Owego Hose Teams and the Cornell University Design Connect team on a new park in the village.

It will be located along North Avenue where a hardware store once stood.

Planners are seeking the public’s input on what sort of features they’d like to see in the park.

Funding will come out of the 10 million dollars the village is receiving from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Community Design Specialist Abbey Hendrickson says she wants residents to share their ideas.

“I think the more input we have from the community, the more this park will be part of the community. We’re excited for people to come and use it and we have a lot of exciting things happening here in the Village of Owego,” says Hendrickson.

The park will include 24 parking spots and an amphitheater.

Tomorrow at 7 P-M, village officials will be hosting a meeting via zoom to get more ideas for the park.

To register go to VillageofOwego.com/park.

There is also a 10 minute survey posted on there as well.