OWEGO, NY – There was a more impressive turn out among supporters of a People’s Convoy rolling through Owego today than the convoy itself.

Roughly 100 people lined the Court Street Bridge over Route 17 this afternoon.

They were there to cheer on a procession of vehicles headed to Washington D-C to protest pandemic-related restrictions and mandates.

It’s in support of a national People’s Convoy traveling from California that was inspired by the recent trucker protest in Canada.

Flag-waving and sign-carrying demonstrators began arriving on the bridge at 1:30.

About an hour later, a few dozen vehicle convoy, with just a handful of tractor trailers, passed underneath.

Organizer Rocco Lucente says its important for people to let their voices be heard.

“One of the reasons why I’ve become so heavily involved is that it’s important for the voice of the people in this county to be heard more clearly. If the priorities of our people were more clearly enacted, then we would have policies that were more appropriate. That’s one of my goals here,” says Lucente.

Police coned off a lane for the growing crowd and later closed the bridge to southbound traffic.

Owego Town Supervisor Don Castelucci and Village of Owego Deputy Mayor Rusty Fuller participated in the rally.

Today’s procession had started in the Rochester area and will join with many others from across the Northeast as the official convoy arrives in Washington on Saturday.