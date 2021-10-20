Support Every Dog’s Dream Rescue and have some fall fun this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sprig of maple with Yellow Autumn Leaves, against a blue sky.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend with a fundraiser to benefit Every Dog’s Dream.

The Shelter will be holding a fall festival on Saturday with a pumpkin carving contest, live music, raffle baskets and more.

The pumpkin carving contest takes place from 1 to 4 and is $10 per person, which includes admission to the concert.

The concert is $10, and will feature Friday at Freds from 5 to 7, followed by Kipani from 7 to 9.

Food and beverages are also available for purchase.

Tickets and to pre-register for the pumpkin carving contest (which is required) can be done here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News