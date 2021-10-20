Support Every Dog’s Dream Rescue and have some fall fun this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend with a fundraiser to benefit Every Dog’s Dream.
The Shelter will be holding a fall festival on Saturday with a pumpkin carving contest, live music, raffle baskets and more.
The pumpkin carving contest takes place from 1 to 4 and is $10 per person, which includes admission to the concert.
The concert is $10, and will feature Friday at Freds from 5 to 7, followed by Kipani from 7 to 9.
Food and beverages are also available for purchase.
Tickets and to pre-register for the pumpkin carving contest (which is required) can be done here.