Support Black Business 607 hosts Black Fly Market

BINGHAMTON, NY – In honor of Black Friday, Support Black Business 607 is hosting a Black Fly Market.

Local Black Owned 607 businesses gathered at the American Legion in Binghamton this afternoon to show off what they have to offer.

This is a chance for the community to get their holiday shopping done while supporting small and local businesses in our area.

Chantay Skrine is the owner of Sweetay’s LLC, which at the moment she does solely from her kitchen at home but she’s looking to expand soon.

Skrine says she is a chef by trade, and says the pandemic is what fueled her to open up this business.

“People always want to come and eat where I’m at anyway. When I’m cooking they want to know so I may as well feed them. I’ve always wanted to work for myself there’s nothing more important than doing that and I want to set a foundation for my children,” she says.

Sweetay’s LLC offers everything from custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, homemade potato chips and popcorn, candy apples, fruit jams and much more.

She says she believes she can sweeten up the world one treat at a time.

If you’re interested in what she has to offer, you can find her on Facebook at Sweetay’s LLC.