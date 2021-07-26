Supervisor of Chenango County town criticized in financial audit

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Supervisor of a town in Chenango County is being criticized in a financial audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The auditor’s report found that Otselic Town Supervisor Marjorie Davis did not maintain complete, accurate and timely financial records.

It also alleges that the town board did not make certain that there were no conflicts of interest.

The report also indicates that the Town of Otselic has not filed its mandatory financial reports for the years 2016 through 2019.

Davis responded that the board was kept fully updated on the town’s fiscal health at monthly board meetings and that Otselic’s financial health is robust with tax decreases over the past 2 years.