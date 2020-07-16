CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – A local family’s hopes of honoring their son are finally coming to fruition.

The Super Cooper Memorial Playground is now under construction at Chenango Bridge Park.

The playground is named in honor of Cooper Busch, known as Super Cooper, who passed away in May of 2018 of leukemia.

Children of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy this play area, with slides and tunnels, as well as swings for those with mobility issues.

Cooper’s mother, Tara, believes that her son would be thrilled with the playground, and that she can’t wait to see other children enjoying it as well.

“Cooper always played at this park when his brother had baseball games and things, and there was really nothing to do. So, that’s where the idea for this park came from. I know Cooper would love to play on this, and seeing all the other boys and girls playing on it is going to be really special”, says Tara.

The playground assembly is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 17th, with the surfacing being laid early next week.

Tara also says they are planning a ceremonial opening once they get the clearance from county executive Jason Garnar.