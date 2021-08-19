“Super Cooper Makes Everyone Smile” book celebrates the life of Cooper Busch

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – A few years ago Cooper Busch passed away from childhood cancer, since then his family has started an organization to keep Cooper’s memory alive.

Super Cooper Saves the Day is the organization started by the Busch family after an author Russell Richardson wrote a book about how amazing Cooper was.

Since then, the organization has been doing what they can to help out in the community and make people smile just like Cooper did.

Cooper’s mom, Tara says she appreciated the book from Richardson so much that she started thinking.

“I was at the playground a few weeks ago, or a few months ago I guess it was now, looking at the book cause it’s on panels down there. I was thinking ‘oh, if we ever do another book we’ll have to get it put on panels and put it down here at the playground and I was like well we should do another book.’ That’s where the idea came from,” says Busch.

Busch says she wanted to write it herself, but needed Richardson to do the illustration.

The book is called ‘Super Cooper Makes Everyone Smile’ and it highlights things the organization has done since Cooper’s passing.

It is available on Amazon now, and Busch says the organization is asking for donations right now to help give children gift cards so they can go back to school shopping.

If anyone is interested in donating visit Super Cooper Saves the Day on Facebook.