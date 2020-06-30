Reimagining NY: SUNY suspends SAT, ACT requirements for 2021-22 academic year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York Board of Trustees temporarily suspended the SAT and ACT testing requirements for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Rising high school seniors who intend to apply to any SUNY bachelor programs will not need to take the SAT/ACT for the spring 2021, fall 2021, and spring 2022 cycles.

Those prospective applicants who have already taken or will take the SAT/ACT and wish to submit scores, SUNY campuses will include those official scores as part of their review.