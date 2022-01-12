SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY- New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang announced the arrest of a former SUNY Sullivan professor for allegedly stealing more than $32,000 by forging a grant application.

This grant application was intended to provide school districts’ kindergarten through 12th grade teachers with professional learning opportunities.

55 year old, Cynthia Marcello of Hurley was arraigned on a charge of forgery.

Marcello was a computer science teacher for 12 years at SUNY Sullivan, however, Marcello resigned back in March of 2020.

The grant was supposed to go through SUNY Sullivan and then be paid to Marcello.

In that case, she should have received anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 for her work.

Upon investigation it was discovered that Marcello listed herself as the vendor for the grant and was paid $32,400 directly.