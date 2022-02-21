ALABNY, NY – In Governor Hochul’s State of the State address, she directed SUNY to end the practice of withholding transcripts from students who owe their school money such as parking fines, tuition and library fines.

It does not include debt from student loans.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine tells us how this will benefit students in the long run.

SUNY has 64 campuses throughout New York State, and now all of them are able to give student’s their transcripts, even if they still have debt.

“Now that the practice is done, it enables students to enroll. It enables students to get that job— many jobs want to see the transcript. They want proof of your credentials,” says SUNY Press Secretary Holly Liapis.

This means students can signup for courses without having to be delayed.

“a student shouldn’t be hindered from registering for spring classes. If they can’t do that, then they register for fall classes—-you’re holding them back. So if we can really expand the amount of time they can payback their bills to campus, register with all their classmates, that’s a good success,” says Liapis.

We’re still waiting to find out how long students will now have to pay their debt.

Governor Hochul recently tweeting in part, “I applaud SUNY for taking this next step to further address punitive barriers to opportunity in order to support their students.”

According to Governor’s office, while 50 percent of SUNY students graduate debt free, others on average, have an outstanding balance of nearly $4,000 dollars.

As of 2020, about 19,000 students still owed their SUNY Campus money.

At the end of January, The SUNY board of Trustees approved to end the withholding transcripts.

“The other thing that they did, was they set in motion that the chancellor would have the authority, she would be empowered to look at all debt collection practices, so that’s what she’s doing now,” says Liapis.