ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN COLLEGE APPLICATIONS.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine tells us why that is and shares some of new initiatives SUNY is doing.

More students are applying to SUNY Schools for the Fall 2023 semester.

The State University of New York says the number increased from roughly 97,000 applicants to over 204,000 from last year.

Joel Wincowski, Deputy to the Chancellor for Enrollment explains one reason why.

“Every admissions office put out information on free application weeks to all their prospective students as well as the list of names we have here at SUNY.”

Students were able to apply to up to 5 schools for free, saving as much as $250.

“I have no doubt enrollment is going to go up significantly throughout SUNY at nearly every institution that we have.”

SUNY just recently launched an out-of-state tuition match program and is teaming up with UConn, UMass, Rutgers, Penn State, University of Illinois, Cal-Berkeley, UNH, and the University of Vermont.

“We’ll use Albany as an example. So Albany would be right around 25,000+ in tuition for an out-of-state student from Connecticut, New Jersey, all the states that were mentioned. You can come to Albany for the same price of U-Conn or Rutgers which might be $19,000 and Albany will give the aid to offset that cost to bring it down to 19 rather than a student paying the $25,000 in fees.”

But that’s not the only new SUNY initiative this year.

“Say you applied to two SUNY schools, and you didn’t get into either of those schools. Then we have a system in place where you will then be accepted to three institutions within the SUNY system. So it will give you the opportunity to go look at those schools, choose which one you want to attend, and for those schools to begin to recruit you to enroll you in their institutions.”

In Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.