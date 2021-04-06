SUNY Schools secures J&J vaccine for students

NEW YORK STATE – SUNY announced plans to vaccinate their students now that everyone over 16 can receive the vaccine.

They’ve secured 18,600 doses of the single-use Johnson and Johnson vaccine for use across their 34 campuses.

The SUNY system says it is targeting residential students in an attempt to get as many vaccinated as possible before the semester ends.

The schools are trying to get as much Johnson and Johnson as possible, as using Moderna or Pfizer would most likely put 2nd doses past the end of the semester.

Today an email went out to all 350,000 students, urging them to make an on-campus appointment.