SUNY schools require additional testing of students, staff and faculty

BINGHAMTON, NY – There will be an additional requirement for SUNY students heading back for the Spring semester.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced increased testing for students, staff and faculty during the spring semester.

Everyone coming to SUNY campuses will be tested on a weekly basis.

Students will begin moving back into dorms at BU next week with classes scheduled to begin the week after.

In addition to the weekly testing mandate, SUNY will continue to enforce its prior COVID protocols including pre-testing of all students prior to the start of the semester, mandatory pre-semester quarantine of students and mandatory mask wearing at all times, even when socially distanced.

The SUNY schools have also eliminated spring break for this year.