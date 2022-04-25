POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam is partnering with the New York National Guard to offer the first Guaranteed Admission Program in the SUNY organization.

The initiative allows participants to serve their nation and advance their studies at the same time while receiving substantial financial aid benefits and campus support to help them succeed. Through the program students and soldiers are able to enlist in the Army or Air National Guard and be guaranteed admission to SUNY Potsdam after completing their initial entry training.

The new admission pathway would not only guarantee individuals admission, but also free tuition, and on-campus housing, with no limits on their undergraduate course of study. Student soldiers in the program will also receive individual advising and support, priority class registration, and other benefits for military-affiliated students, like free parking, free campus printing, and the use of the dedicated Military and Veterans Lounge.

In order to participate in the program, students must complete the SUNY Application or Common Application and provide their high school transcript, a letter of recommendation, a personal essay, and their National Guard enlistment contract. However, soldiers must have a minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 or 79 to be considered, but no standardized test scores are required.

Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser said that the university to proud to offer the new program to soldiers and future students.

“SUNY Potsdam knows firsthand that when our community, state, and nation have needed our New York National Guard, the Guard has answered every call,” Neisser. “We are eager to join forces with the New York National Guard to create this tremendous opportunity for graduating seniors. This is a first-ever SUNY program that offers all the best New York has to offer — a world-class military organization and an unparalleled education right here in Northern New York.”

More information about the new program and the Univerity’s partnership with the New York National Guard can be found on the SUNY Potsdam website.