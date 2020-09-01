SUNY Oneonta goes remote due to Coronavirus outbreak

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Only days into the new school year, another SUNY school has had to cancel in-person classes due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Cuomo deployed a “SWAT team” yesterday to contain a COVID-19 cluster that has developed at SUNY Oneonta.

The college currently has 105 confirmed positive cases, which is around three percent of the total student and faculty population.

The team includes 71 contact tracers, eight case investigators and three free rapid-testing sites will be opened in the city on Wednesday at the Armory, the Foothills Performing Arts Center and Saint James Church.

The appointment-only sites will be capable of returning a result within fifteen minutes.

The state took action as SUNY’s chancellor announced a two-week suspension of in-person instruction at the SUNY Oneonta campus to help address the cluster.

The college will shift to remote learning while quarantining measures are implemented and contact tracing takes place.

Five students and three campus organizations have also been suspended and the campus is pursuing additional suspensions.