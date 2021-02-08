SUNY launches upgraded COVID-19 dashboard

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the spring semester getting ready to begin, the SUNY system has unveiled an upgraded way of tracking COVID cases on their campuses.

Yesterday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras launched the system’s upgraded COVID dashboard, which includes several new tracking features.

Among them are testing date broken down by faculty or staff and students, state-region-county-campus positivity rate comparisons, and a quarantine and isolation space capacity calculator by both campus and system-wide.

Malatras says the dashboard is like a G-P-S for the virus, and that while campuses will continue to see cases, they can now more easily respond.