SUNY grants funding to Binghamton University for COVID research

BINGHAMTON, NY -Binghamton University is receiving money for study groups which are working in different ways to combat the coronavirus and the effects of the pandemic.

The SUNY system is giving up to $10,000 each to 3 teams working on different projects ranging from mental health to air purification.

Each group has a range of students working with them.

There, they will assist, and in some cases, lead parts of each study.

One group is working on a project called ‘Telemental Health for Marginalized Families’, which will examine the potential benefits of offering mental health services over the internet for vulnerable and marginalized people.

Social Work Associate Professor Youjung Lee says her previous studies have inspired her group.

“Definitely, the pandemic stopped or hindered the traditional delivery of mental health services. There are families who cannot have access to those mental health services. This Telemental Health can help them to receive the services you need for substance issues,” says Lee.

Lee says the CDC reported that more adults are suffering mental health related issues during the pandemic.

Other projects will work on sterilizing the air with strong lights that would rival the strength of the sun.

The 3rd will be working to track the virus on high traffic surfaces.