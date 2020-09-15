SUNY Cortland suspends athletics and Greek Life

SUNY Cortland has became the latest college in New York to suspend athletic programs.

According to SUNY Central, off-campus gatherings are resulting in a spike in COVID-19 cases at the school.

Due to the recent uptick in cases, SUNY Cortland is suspending all sports and Greek Life indefinitely until cases decline.

The college will ramp up its testing efforts conducting pooled surveillance testing of at least 1,000 students each week and doing twice as much testing of the campus wastewater as it does now.

Tompkins Cortland Community College just finished a 2 week period of remote learning after a major spike in coronavirus cases and is returning to in-person classes this week.