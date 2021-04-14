SUNY colleges change student vaccination plans due to J&J shot suspension

(WSYR-TV) — New York State was moving forward with its plan to vaccinate college students by providing the SUNY system with 35,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine but many college campuses were forced to cancel clinics after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended distribution sites pause its administration.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the pause does create a logistical issue because the semester is set to end before students would need their second dose, but SUNY is working with students to make sure they still get vaccinated.

“We’re now going to start working with our students with two options: let’s try to work it out now where you get both vaccines now before you go home but if not when you go home we’ll help you schedule and secure the vaccine when you’re home because there’s plenty of sites all across the state of New York,” said Malatras. “The idea is just to make sure you get those vaccines done. There’s a need and a desire for our students to do it. So we’ll have to work through some of those logistical issues but we have been in constant communication with our students.”

