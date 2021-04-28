SUNY Chancellor: Walk-ins welcome at state COVID sites will help more students get vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY colleges are discussing plans to get more students vaccinated, and allowing anyone 16 years and older to walk into a distribution site without an appointment is something Chancellor Jim Malatras says makes it easier for busy student schedules.

Many SUNY campuses are doing double-duty and serving as mass vaccination sites already.

The SUNY system does not require vaccines yet, but the chancellor says that may be considered.

“We may have to talk about a mandatory vaccine, but right now we’re just in the mode of everybody that wants one, let’s get it done. Let’s get it done before you go home for the semester, get them when we go home. And we’ll see where we are in the early summer,” said Malatras.

The chancellor says about 50% have already been vaccinated and campuses will once again offer the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

