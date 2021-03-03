SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras tours SUNY Broome vaccination site

BNGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made an appearance in Broome County earlier today.

Malatras began his day at SUNY Broome as he was given a tour of the COVID vaccination site inside the ice center.

Malatras was able to see firsthand Broome County’s vaccination site, which has been administering doses to essential workers, individuals with comorbidities, and those 65 years and older.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says this was a great opportunity for the site to get further exposure so those that need it, and qualify, can get the vaccine.

“We’re excited to get the word out that the vaccine is here. It’s safe. Of course, he gets a lot of attention wherever he goes, as all of our chancellors have. So, it’s good to bring attention to a safe vaccine at a safe site, however it happens,” says Drumm.

Malatras added that it was a well-oiled machine, and that SUNY wants to model sites after this one across the state in order to increase vaccinations as much as possible.