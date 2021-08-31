SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras pays visit to SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two places locally where vaccination rates among young adults is outpacing the national average are our two college campuses.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras paid a visit to SUNY Broome today as part of his statewide campus reopening tour.

He met briefly with students, faculty and administrators to discuss their experiences during the pandemic.

Malatras says that 80 percent of SUNY Broome students have received a first dose and about 55 to 60 percent of the faculty and staff.

Over at Binghamton University, he says the number for students is close to 100 percent.

“SUNY Broome and SUNY Binghamton have done phenomenal jobs in encouraging their students to get vaccinated from the very beginning. That’s why they have such high vaccination rates. What we’re doing for the next 30 days as our mandate is now in effect, we’re just going to finish the job. Let’s get the rest of the students done, so we can continue to operate more open and in-person for the rest of the semester,” says Malatras.

Malatras praise Broome County for working with SUNY Broome by supplying 25 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine for use in a small clinic planned on campus for this Thursday.

All SUNY students must be fully vaccinated by September 27th.