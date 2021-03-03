SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras introduces new SUNY resource

BINGHAMTON, NY – After leaving SUNY Broome, Chancellor Malatras made his way into Binghamton to introduce a new SUNY resource in the city.

The SUNY Chancellor’s office partnered up with the Broome County Urban League to introduce a new Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking, or ATTAIN, lab at 47 North Street.

The lab is a free way for those who need it to learn basic computer skills for continued education or looking for a job in which those skills are needed.

This lab is a tool that is part of the SUNY For All initiative that was introduced back in December, which is a free workplace training center that offers 20 free certification programs, which can lead to automatic enrollment into any of SUNY’s 30 community colleges.

Chancellor Malatras says he understands why some people would question SUNY’s decision to make free programs such as these, but that there is reasoning behind it.

“We consider this a down payment on opportunities for individuals to get empowered, feel good about education, and potentially, either take a great job from one of the certifications, or enter into one of our community colleges or other colleges,” says Malatras.

Malatras says that since the idea first came about in December, the initiative has had 600 applicants for a certification program, with 300 people enrolling.

If you’d like to learn more about the SUNY For All initiative, as well as what certifications are offered, you can visit SUNY.EDU/SUNYForAll.