SUNY Broome’s Culinary and Event Center celebrates grand opening

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year and a half of waiting, a historic Binghamton building was re-dedicated and officially opened.

The new SUNY Broome Culinary and Event Center celebrated its grand opening yesterday, though the school is in its 2nd academic year of operation.

The original Carnegie Library building was first dedicated back on October 15, 1903.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says he is excited with how the building turned out, and is thrilled to be adding the culinary program to the school, which already offered event planning and hospitality management.

He’s also proud to be a part of the area’s history.

“You know, representing an institution whose job it is to keep history alive, and here we are standing in the middle of it, as opposed to having it closed down and running down, it’s just beyond words to be living a part of this beautiful community’s history and not just teaching it out of books,” he said.

Drumm says that starting soon, the center will be hosting community cooking classes and other events.