SUNY Broome’s 24 hours of giving

BINGHAMTON, NY – The foundation that supports SUNY Broome used Giving Tuesday as an opportunity for a full day’s worth of fundraising.

The BCC Foundation is holding its 7th annual 24 Hours of Giving campaign today.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the foundation which funds scholarships, campus enhancements and a student emergency fund.

Presidential scholarship winners volunteered their time at a table in the Student Center as part of the student giving campaign which funds peer-to-peer scholarships.

They sold basket raffle tickets and offered gifts to donors.

Last year, the 24 Hours of Giving raised a record 200 thousand dollars despite the pandemic.

However, Senior Director of Development at the foundation Lisa Schappert says that’s not the only important number.

“We really look more at how many people participate rather than the dollar amounts because it’s really just coming together as a community and coming together as a campus to support the college. So, the size of the gift doesn’t matter,” says Scappert.

Going into today, the foundation had already received pledges worth 60 thousand dollars from its board of directors, alumni and community supporters as a challenge for others to give.

The drive has its own dedicated webpage, SUNYBroome.edu/Broome24.