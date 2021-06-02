SUNY Broome vaccination POD to close

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is winding down its mass vaccination center at SUNY Broome as demand for the vaccine has lessened.

The health department plans to hold its final clinic inside the Ice Center next Wednesday June 9th.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman tells NewsChannel 34 that there will continue to be smaller clinics held at the health department office on Front Street in Binghamton as well as pop-up clinics in the community.

The state mass vaccination clinic remains open to walk-ins 12 years-old and up in Johnson City next to the Walmart.