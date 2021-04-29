SUNY Broome to provide new source of financial aid to students

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome is providing an added incentive for all new, first-time college students.

SUNY Broome and The BCC Foundation have partnered together to provide a new source of financial aid to new students.

It’s called the Jumpstart Scholarship and it ensures a minimum of $500 to help offset he cost of tuition and/or other related college expenses.

This scholarship came together after recent studies showed that many students are struggling financially, especially from the effects of the pandemic.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says all new full-time and part-time students should take note.

“87% of the students who attend SUNY Broome already receive financial aid. Our goal for the fall is to get as close to 100% as we can get. So if you haven’t qualified for financial aid before, you’re going to get financial aid now,” says Drumm.

Cathy Williams from The BCC Foundation says student support is the top priority.

There are some qualifications, like completing the federal financial aid application or FAFSA and completing New York State TAP application if you are a New York State Resident.

To learn more about the opportunity, visit sunybroome.edu/jumpstart.