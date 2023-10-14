BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome is helping middle students get a head start on their career planning.

The college is hosting “Fall into Healthcare” on October 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Decker Health Science Center Building. The event is designed to inform middle schoolers on the different careers in healthcare while helping them discover different opportunities around the community. Though the event is designed for students in grades six through nine, all ages are welcome to attend.

Faculty from the Health Sciences department will be there to provide hands-on activities to those in attendance. Representatives from Binghamton University’s Decker School of Nursing and Health sciences will also be on site along with Broome-Tioga BOCES and other local healthcare employers.

To register for the event, click here.