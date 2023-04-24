TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, April 30th, SUNY Broome is hosting its 40th Annual Children’s Fair from noon to 4 p.m.

The National Association of the Education of Young Children recognizes April as the “Month of the Young Child,” so SUNY Broome is honoring these children, their families, and their caregivers.

This year’s fair theme is “The Great Outdoors,” and families are invited to enjoy an interactive, fun-filled day on the SUNY Broome Campus.

There will be many engaging, hands-on activities for young children and exhibits of local community resources.

Nutritious and very low-cost lunches and snacks will also be available.

The event is free and open to everyone. Those who want to give can bring a CHOW donation.