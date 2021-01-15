SUNY Broome to allow spring sports

BINGHAMTON, NY – Locally now, certain student-athletes on the SUNY Broome campus will be able to return to the field soon.

On Tuesday, the school announced that baseball, softball, tennis, and ESports will all be eligible to play this spring.

The campus will work with the Broome County Department of Health and the N-J-C-A-A Region 3 to make sure the proper protocols are in place.

Baseball and softball are scheduled to start play on March 27th, with the other sports start dates yet to be determined.

SUNY Broome also added that basketball, cheerleading, soccer, and volleyball will not be allowed to practice this spring.