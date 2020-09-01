SUNY Broome students begin on-campus classes

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – It was the first day of classes on the SUNY Broome campus today, with some noticeable differences in light of COVID restrictions.

One of the notable changes is the lower on-campus attendance, with only 49% of students attending classes on-site full time.

Buildings have specific entryways and exits, with arrows guiding people throughout the interior of the building.

Cleaning stations have also been set up around the campus.

And masks are required whenever students or staff are within six feet of each other.

President Kevin Drumm says that while he’s seen outbreaks on other college campuses, he believes SUNY Broome is in a good position to avoid a similar fate.

“Yeah, hopefully, because we’re primarily a commuter, with only three percent of our students coming from out of state. It’s different for the mega universities that have so many cases, people coming from all over. It should be more manageable for us, just by the nature of our student body,” he says.

Drumm also mentioned that more than two-hundred students are currently living on campus, having moved in over the weekend.

199 students tested negative for COVID, with four others testing positive.

Those four returned to their homes to quarantine for at least two weeks.